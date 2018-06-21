Cool crafts for kids K-5! Brilliant beading on June 26

Tuesdays for grade schoolers: Craft Day features beading on June 26 from 2:00 to 5:30 pm at the Menlo Park Library.

Kids grades K-5 can make some bling for their summer outfits. Beads and stringing materials will be provided. Craft a necklace or a bracelet for yourself or a friend.

Drop-in, while materials last. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Not into beads? Look for other Cool Crafts happening on July 3, July 17, July 31, and August 14.

This free event is funded by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.