“California Listens: Menlo Park Stories” is new workshop offered by Menlo Park Library

The Menlo Park Library is joining the California State Library and StoryCenter to invite you to share your story about life in California. Apply today to be considered for the workshop; the deadline for applications is July 7.

On July 21-22, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm each day, StoryCenter’s staff will conduct a free workshop to help you make a short film using your personal and family images, video, or archival material. The video you create will be part of a state-wide archive of local stories.

Workshop includes:

– How to make a great story

– Group script sharing

– Hands-on video editing

– Production support

About the workshop:

– No experience necessary

– Limited to 10 participants

– Must be available both days

– Application deadline: July 7

About StoryCenter

StoryCenter had its beginnings in 1993, when its founders discovered that people with little or no prior experience in multimedia could create powerful personal stories using the new digital media technology. Initially known as the San Francisco Digital Media Center, it refined a curriculum that became the basis for a community workshop called “digital storytelling.” In 1998, the center moved to Berkeley and became the Center for Digital Storytelling, and in 2015, the organization became, simply, StoryCenter. StoryCenter has worked with nearly a thousand organizations around the world and trained more than fifteen thousand people in hundreds of workshops to share stories from their lives.