Spotted: Bread at the Menlo Park Farmers Market

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on June 24, 2018

If you’re familiar with farmers markets in Europe, there are always at least one bread vendor, and, at the larger markets, three or four.

Finally, Menlo Park’s farmers market has bread for sale, and we heard rave reviews about Little Sky Bakery, which is based right here in town.

Only time for a quick snapshot today, but we’ll be circling back with the owner for more information about her artisan breads.

Tagged as: Menlo Park Farmers Market

Roland Kelly June 24, 2018 at 2:52 pm

Little Sky Bakery simply makes the best bread you can buy, anywhere ! Simply wonderful. I have eaten bread in Ireland, UK, France, Spain and Germany and this is just the best. You have to try it! Roland Kelly Ex. Dublin, Ireland

