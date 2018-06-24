Spotted: Bread at the Menlo Park Farmers Market

If you’re familiar with farmers markets in Europe, there are always at least one bread vendor, and, at the larger markets, three or four.

Finally, Menlo Park’s farmers market has bread for sale, and we heard rave reviews about Little Sky Bakery, which is based right here in town.

Only time for a quick snapshot today, but we’ll be circling back with the owner for more information about her artisan breads.