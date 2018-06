“Zootopia” will screen at Holbrook Palmer Park on June 29

Zootopia is the free outdoor movie that will screen at Holbrook Palmer Park in Atherton on Friday, June 29, at 8:30 pm.

Bring a blanket/chairs, a jacket, your family, and enjoy a movie under the stars on the lawn. Popcorn provided; bring your other refreshments. No glass please!

Attendees can set up anytime after 7:30 am.