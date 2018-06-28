Single buyer emerges victorious in Alpine Inn bidding war

Lucy Neely sent this email today with latest new of the who appears to be winning entry in efforts to buy the Alpine Inn aka Zott’s:

“It is with both a light heart and great joy that I share good news: a single buyer has emerged victorious in the poker game, and Portola Valley Community Roadhouse has much confidence in this buyer. They will begin due diligence inspections, and if all goes well, will become the next stewards of the roadhouse we all love.

“PV Community Roadhouse stayed in the poker game until only three parties were left standing in the fourth and last round. Before final offers, our investor group sat around a table and reached an organic consensus: we would not offer a bid in the final round. Money felt stretched, and we knew one of the buyers would do right by the restaurant. Therefore, we folded our cards and offered our support to said buyer, who is now in contract.

“Congratulations to this party of community-minded buyers. We freely offer our services to help them realize a roadhouse that maintains the historical values of inclusiveness, outdoor space, affordability, and a rustic and unpretentious character. We wish them luck in stewarding this gem for our community, and most of all, we send our sincere thanks.

“As for their identity, we will let them reveal themselves and share their story in their own time.

“Many heartfelt thanks for all your contributions to this wonderful experience of community-spirit, creativity, and engagement.

“See you in the beer garden!!”

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2018