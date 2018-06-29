Coffebar is a welcome addition on Chestnut St. in downtown Menlo Park

Editor’s note: We welcome a new InMenlo contributor, Bita Arabian. The Menlo Park resident is a health coach for Kurbo Health where she teaches kids, families, and teens to make good choices around food, and to plan out daily exercise. She also writes a healthy recipes food blog called OvenHug. In her free time she dances for exercise and enjoys sampling new products and reviewing restaurants. Here she looks at Coffeebar.

One my daughters’ and my current obsessions is Coffeebar on Chestnut St. I will go as far as to say that Menlo Park has been waiting for a place like this forever! Here’s a description off of their web page:

“It was time to bring the Coffeebar culture to Menlo Park, a city that shares a mutual pursuit for excellence; whether it is for coffee, start-ups, cycling, or anything in between. Opening in 2018, we will be serving expertly brewed coffee to kickstart your day, locally-sourced lunches, happy hour drinks, a dedicated community room, and showcases of local art and culture.”

The first Coffeebar originated in Truckee (Lake Tahoe) in a tiny location. It has since grown into being a staple in Truckee and a second location in Reno was added. After that a third location opened in the Tahoe area – the Coffeebar Bakery in Truckee. The fourth snowy location is in the Squaw Valley ski resort area.

I love everything about the place from the coffee (my one vice and true love), to the super friendly staff, to the healthy food all sourced from quality vendors, to their lion logo.

This little corner of Menlo Park had a major transformation, and the results are nothing short of amazing. If you are a local to Menlo Park, you will more than likely agree that this is hopefully the start of many more face lifts and new developments to come to our sleepy town that has outgrown many of it’s old spots.

This place has a good vibe and a lot of it has to do with the friendly, attentive staff. Everything is esthetically pleasing from the decor to the beautiful hearts and designs created by the talented baristas.

The vibe on the inside is modern, clean and stylish, yet it is relaxed and chill stemming from its Tahoe roots. They hit the mark!

Everything I’ve eaten there is amazing. I hope I’m not over-selling it to those locals who have yet to try it.

One of my favorites is the avocado toast on the best seeded bread topped with pea shoots/sprouts – you can add a poached egg and/or bacon. I went with an egg.

Choosing from the food menu, second to the avocado toast, I love the paleo berry muffins with the walnuts on top. They are divine. The chocolate chip cookies are not half bad neither. All of the pastries and the foccacia are made daily and are fresh using flour from Central Milling.

There are many vegetarian options. Our gals like to order the veggie burrito or one of their bowls. These dishes often contain a yummy sweet potato hash they make with an interesting combo of spices.

The girls tell me I do ‘the obsessive thing’. That’s when I keep talking about something I love, usually it’s food. I’m definitely doing the obsessive thing about this place.

Have I convinced you to try the Coffeebar in Menlo?

Photos courtesy of Coffeebar except for top photo courtesy of Bita Arabian