Spotted: Colorful Fleet Feet runners participate in Rainbow Run

Yesterday, Lisa Taggart and Jim Gothers, owners of Fleet Feet in downtown Menlo Park, hosted a Rainbow Run to celebrate diversity and inclusivity as part of Pride Month.

About 45 runners wore bright and colorful clothing for the flat 4.5 mile run through the city. Post run, the gathered for some drinks and snacks behind the store.

Jim is pictured with long time runner Helen Shen and Lori Mazzei, one of the store’s half-marathon