4th of July celebration in Menlo Park includes parade and activities at Burgess Park

The 4th of July Parade in Menlo Park starts at 11:45 am at the Well Fargo parking lot on Santa Cruz Avenue and Chestnut Street. Come dressed in red, white, and blue and decorate your bike or wagon to participate in this fun-filled people parade! Please note, this parade is pedestrian-only and motor vehicles are not permitted. Arrive early to find parking; the parade will start on time.

The celebration continues at Burgess Park starting directly after the parade from 12:00-2:30 pm. Activities will include live music, carnival games, jump houses, rock walls, crafts, face painting, tot lot, putt putt golf, disco dome, food and more.

This event is free to the public, but a wristband is required for some activities and can be purchased at the parade or the event. Wristbands can also be purchased in advance by going to the Arrillaga Family Gymnasium (600 Alma St.) Mon-Fri 8:00 am-5:00 pm. Participants are encouraged to purchase wristbands early, as the lines at the event may be long.

Parking is available in any one of the Burgess Park parking lots or in the downtown plazas. Handicap parking can be found in designated spots downtown and in the Alma Street parking lot near Burgess Drive. Please note, Burgess Drive will be closed to through traffic on the date of the event.

A variety of food will be available for purchase at the park. Families are welcome to bring picnic lunches, sit out on a blanket and enjoy the warm weather.

Note to parents: The festivities at Burgess Park will feature several inflatable jump houses and slides. Parental discretion is advised for all activities. Some activities might have an age restriction, which will be noted by event staff and/or game vendors on the day of the event.