Cool Crafts for Kids K-5! Book bags on July 3

Create a unique tote bag for your library books on July 3rd from 2:00 to 3:30 at the Menlo Park Library, which will provide the bags, fabric markers and plenty of great craft materials.

Drop-in, while materials last. Last entry at 3:00 p.m.

For rising grades K-5 only -thanks for your cooperation. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Not into book bags? Look for other Cool Crafts happening on July 17, July 31, and August 14.

This free event is funded by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.