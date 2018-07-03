Catch vocalist Wendy Waller live at Dala’s Nest House Concert on July 7

Wendy Waller, longtime Bay Area vocalist, performer, and instructor, will perform live at a one-night-only house concert in Menlo Park on July 7, singing blues and jazz with a roots vibe. The concert, which also features guitarist Scott Sorkin and bassist Richard Girard, will be hosted by Dala’s Nest House Concerts (DNHC).

Attendance is limited, and advance reservations are strongly encouraged. Suggested donation is $20 per attendee. Seats can be reserved by emailing adbcampbell@comcast.net or visiting the DNHC pages on Facebook or MeetUp.

Wendy Waller has been singing, performing, and teaching music since 1986. Born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, she attended the New England Conservatory of Music and later went on to study with Patti Cathcart, Bobby McFerrin, David Baker, and Joe Henderson. Her remarkable vocal range is more than matched by her ability to navigate jazz, R&B, folk, contemporary, gospel, and her own original music with ease.

She has taught and assisted at U.C. Berkeley, San Jose State University, Foothill Junior College and the Community School of Music and Art in Mountain View, California. Under Wendy Waller’s Voice Studio, she teaches private voice and jazz lessons to children and adults in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.WendyWaller.com or call (650) 216-9138.