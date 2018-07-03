Celebrate the 4th of July with Aunt Nita’s Dilly Crackers

My Great Aunt Nita’s Dilly Crackers are a legend and a must have for the 4th of July!

It’s a traditional snack that no one can resist and you can not get more all American than a recipe from a special relative in her 90s.

Pictured is my Great Aunt Nita with her siblings and parents; my grandmother Georgia is on the right of the Uncle Sam Hat.

I’ve freshened up her original recipe slightly for the summer, by adding fresh dill, but the rest is right off of her hand written recipe card.

The only thing better than having her crackers for the 4th, is having them while lounging in the pool!

Aunt Nita’s Dilly Crackers for Summer

2- 9 ounce packages of Oyster Crackers

1 cup vegetable oil

1 packet Hidden Valley Ranch Salad Dressing

2 tablespoons Dill Weed

2 teaspoons Garlic Salt

Fresh chopped dill for topping

Combine all ingredients but the fresh dill in a bowl and spread on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake in 200 degree oven for one hour, stirring after 30 minutes. Let cool and add fresh dill to taste.

Editor’s note: Menlo Park resident Alexis Murphy has a website and you can also follow her creative thoughts on Instagram.