Menlo Park Police seeking witnesses to stabbing on Willow Road

On July 3, 2018, at approximately 5:35 pm, Menlo Park Police Officers in the 800 block of Willow Road were flagged down by a person reporting a stabbing victim located in the parking lot of 840 Willow Road.

Officers immediately responded to that location and located a male suffering multiple stab wounds. Menlo Park Officers promptly provided medical aid and Menlo Park Fire Paramedics were summoned. The victim was then transported to the hospital for further medical care.

A search of the area failed to locate any suspects but did locate the suspected stabbing scene in front of 732 Willow Road.

At this time, Menlo Park Police Officers and Detectives are actively investigating this incident. No additional information or suspect description is available at this time.

The Menlo Park Police Department is asking anyone who might have information regarding this case and/or who witnessed this incident, to call Menlo Park Police Detectives at (650) 330-6300 or the Anonymous Tip Hotline at (650) 330-6395.

Contact Sergeant Kevin Paugh for more information