Pretty petunias make great 4th of July American flag

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on July 4, 2018

Menlo Park resident Robin Tobias spotted this pretty petunia American flag while out on a run yesterday morning on Fairview Avenue in Atherton. The gardener, Michele Chandler, is from Creekside Landscaping in Menlo Park.

“She came out when I had stopped to look at this beautiful sight, and I was afraid she would question me,” reports Robin. “But instead she offered a big smile and an introduction and invited me to take a look. It was such a wonderful experience. I’m glad I stopped my run to see it!”

