Pretty petunias make great 4th of July American flag

Menlo Park resident Robin Tobias spotted this pretty petunia American flag while out on a run yesterday morning on Fairview Avenue in Atherton. The gardener, Michele Chandler, is from Creekside Landscaping in Menlo Park.

“She came out when I had stopped to look at this beautiful sight, and I was afraid she would question me,” reports Robin. “But instead she offered a big smile and an introduction and invited me to take a look. It was such a wonderful experience. I’m glad I stopped my run to see it!”