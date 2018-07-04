Spotted: Front yard full of Old Glory on the 4th of July

It’s been a long-standing tradition for Sally and Bill Russ to decorate the front yard of their Cotton St. home with American flags on the 4th of July. Walking by this morning, the flags looked particularly wavy that got us wondering if it was the wind or new starchy flags.

As many InMenlo readers know Bill also measures rainfall, sending in reports after every storm. The rain year that started on July 1, 2017 ended on June 30. Here’s his final report:

“”13.3” was our season 17’-18’. That compares to an abundant 34.45″ in 16′-17′. Around 20” in my backyard is considered a ‘good’ season.”

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2018