Learn about animals of the rain forest on July 10

Come to the Menlo Park Library on July 10 from 2:00-2:45 pm as docents from Wildmind Science Learning (formerly known as Wildlife Associates) introduce us to some of the beautiful and fascinating animals that live throughout the world’s endangered tropical rain forests. Learn about the creatures’ habits, lives, and the roles they play in the great webs of life.

Animal ambassadors may include:

– Anteater

– Coendou

– Prehensile-Tailed Skink

– Scarlet Macaw

This program is intended for elementary-school-aged children and their adults.

This event is made possible thanks to generous funding by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.