Big Dish will be closed for two weeks starting July 21

Locals used to getting a daily or weekly Big Dish fix will need to find other hills to walk or jog up and down when the Big Dish area on the Stanford campus closes for two weeks starting July 21. After undergoing maintenance, it is scheduled to re-open on August 4.
Efforts to reach staff in Stanford’s community relations office about the nature of the maintenance this year were unsuccessful, generating automatic “out of office” replies.
Last summer the Big Dish area was closed for a few days in August, the result of a small grass fire near the “little” Dish. The cause was determined to be a bird that hit a power line.
A one-week closure took place in August, 2016. Work included service road and walking-path maintenance, storm-pipe repair and tree watering and mulching.
In 2015, the Dish was closed for a full-month as part of the Stanford Perimeter Trail work, which also included the construction of potable water line in the vicinity of the Alpine Gate, repaving the road between the Alpine Gate and the Dish structure, and installing protective fencing in sensitive California tiger salamander areas.
Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2018
{ 0 comments… add one now }