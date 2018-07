Poets Night Open Mic continues at Cafe Zoë on July 12

Another community poetry evening at Cafe Zoë in Menlo Park featuring San Mateo County Poet Laureate Lisa Rosenberg and Kalamu Chaché is scheduled for Thursday, July 12, 7:00-9:00 pm.

Poets of all ages and styles are invited to share original work, or favorite poems by other poets, or just come to listen and enjoy the cafe’s menu offerings. There well be a sign-up sheet by the door.

Additional poets nights run through November.