New flashing crossing lights installed on Santa Cruz Avenue

The existing in-pavement lighted crosswalk system at the midblock crosswalk on Santa Cruz Avenue between Sherman Avenue and Sharon Road was recently replaced with Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFB).

This new crossing system is operational ahead of the 2018–19 school year opening of La Entrada Middle School. This midblock crosswalk on Santa Cruz Avenue between Sherman Avenue and Sharon Road is primarily used by La Entrada Middle School students either walking or bicycling to and from school.

The existing in-pavement lighted crosswalk system was installed by the City in 1997 and was at the end of its useful life. Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons are user activated amber light emitting diode (LED) lights located under standard crosswalk warning signs to alert motorists of crossing pedestrians at uncontrolled crossings (unsignalized intersections and midblock crosswalks).

This upgrade is part of the City's efforts to upgrade outdated lighted crosswalk systems around the community. For more information, please visit the menlopark.org/transportation.