Spotted: Campaign to bring restrooms to Fremont Park

An opinion piece on InMenlo has spurred at least one local to lobby for restrooms at Fremont Park during the summer concert series.

One former Hawaii state resident came up to the sign holder to say: “All of our parks have restrooms. Thought it strange that this is not the case here.”

We ask, as the opinion piece writer suggested, can’t a local company fund a porta-potty for the concerts that would be locked during the week?

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2018