Storytellers present “stew of stories” at Menlo Park Library on July 14

Nationally-renowned storytellers Erica Lann-Clark and Olga Loya present a mind-opening, taboo-busting stew of stories people don’t tell for fear of ridicule on July 14 from 11:00 am to noon at the Menlo Park Library.

Olga tells about working with a ‘curandero’ and having to look at things in a whole new way. Erica tells how the wishes, mistakes and relationships of a cross-country trip took her family to places they never even dreamed of!

Erica and Olga offer to draw you into the powerful mysterious unknown of unbelievable but true stories that show the mystery, beauty and kinship of all life. The duo will follow unbelievable but true stories with just the right folktales!

This free event is funded by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.