Music@Menlo’s 16th festival, “Creative Capitals,” runs July 13 to August 4

Time and again, from fourteenth-century Florence to fin-de-siècle Paris and New York during the Harlem Renaissance, Western civilization’s greatest artistic triumphs have emerged from thriving metropolises.

Fueled by the exchange of ideas, leading artists and innovators have gathered, turning these cities into cultural epicenters. Music@Menlo’s 2018 season, which begins today and runs through August 4, celebrates seven of Western music’s most flourishing creative capitals — London, Paris, St. Petersburg, Leipzig, Berlin, Budapest, and Vienna.

Over the course of 23 days, the festival presents wide-ranging musical and educational offerings that will chart the course of Western classical music through seven musical capitals and explore the environments and civilizations which produced music of lasting significance in the history of the art form, including:

• Seven main-stage Concert Programs, featuring compositions that offer audiences opportunities to explore, savor, and be immersed in the festival’s theme

• Four artist-curated Carte Blanche Concerts that take audiences on an intimate tour of the festival’s creative capitals

• The launch of the new Overture Concerts that feature world-renowned seasoned festival artists sharing their knowledge and traditions with the up-and-coming International Program musicians through intergenerational collaborations

• Three Encounters — the festival’s signature series of multimedia symposia — offering audiences immersive visits to the cultural epicenters at the heart of the festival

• Eighteen performances by the gifted young artists of Music@Menlo’s Chamber Music Institute

• Café Conversations — a forum for discussions on topics related to music and the arts — led by select festival artists and guests to showcase their wide-ranging expertise and imagination and to provide further insights into their remarkable careers and musical experiences

• A stellar lineup of master classes led by renowned festival artists, also free and open to the public

Get tickets and plan your visit online.

Pictured are Music@Menlo’s Artistic Director David Finckel and Wu Han; courtesy of the festival