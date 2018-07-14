Menlo Summer Fest returns to Santa Cruz Avenue on July 21-22

Menlo Summer Fest, “Hot Fun In The Summertime,” returns to downtown Menlo Park the weekend of July 21-22. Hours are 10:00 am to 6:00 pm both days. Admission is free. There will be an end of day concert featuring Foreverland, a 14-piece tribute band to the music of Michael Jackson, on Saturday, July 21, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm in Fremont Park.

Other bands performing include East Bay Mudd, Cisco Kid, Rock Steady SF, Illeagles, The Delta Wires, and The Reikestra on the Facebook Community Music Stage (in Fremont Park) plus street musicians Heartstrings Music,= and Allen Fredrick. The FUNISTA Tropical Beats DJ Tiki Lounge (at El Camino Real) showcases the talents of some of the Bay’s best DJ’s including DJ I-Cue, DJ Luis Medina, DJ Leydis, and DJ Waltdigz.

Festival goers will find thousands of beautiful, handcrafted items by the West Coast’s top artists and craftmakers while browsing among 200 well-stocked booths featuring original work in glass, ceramics, metals, fiber, leather, wood, jewelry, and fine art.

Festival eateries, food trucks and food booths will be serving up coffee-rubbed beef brisket, pork spareribs, herb-rubbed smoked and grilled chicken, Louisiana hot links, hand-pulled pork, sandwiches and classic BBQ accompaniments including corn muffins, slaws and baked beans; grilled Colby jack cheese sandwiches on thick Texas toast; Teriyaki chicken and veggie chow mein, rice bowls, crispy zucchini, chicken and shrimp paella, handmade chicken tamales and burritos. There will be beer, wine and nonalcoholic drinks to wash down the food.

Hopsland, a craft beer tent in Fremont Park, will feature beer from several of the top craft brewers in the world: Stone Vertical Epic 020202, Stone 6th Anniversary Porter, Magnolia Cyprus Brown, Firestone Wookus Black Rye IPA, Speakeasy Old Godfather Barleywine, Four Peaks Peach Ale, Rogue Brutal Bitter, and 10 Barrel Out of Office Pils.

There’s tons of action-packed fun for kids: an ultra-thrilling bungee jump, wild and wacky waterballerz, a rock climbing wall, dancing party animal puppets, caricature artists, super cool face painting, henna art and glitter tattoos, sand art creative cards, kids clothing, and our big Summer Fun Kiddieland Thrill Ride Zone with an amazing array of the latest, exciting carnival style rides – Super Slide, Tea Cups, Wrecking Ball, Frog Hopper, Wild Raft, Loop-O-Plane, and Astro Liner.

Join in the fun at Fleet Feet Menlo Park’s free, family-friendly Summer Fest 5K Fun Run & Walk starting at 9:00 am on Sunday, July 22, at Fremont Park. There’s a pre-run warm-up and stretching lead by Fleet Feet coaches, and finishers will receive snow cones, refreshments and prizes at the post-run cool down in Fremont Park The 5k course winds through downtown Menlo Park. The fun run is family-friendly and open to all. Pre-register early to reserve your spot

Santa Cruz Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic from El Camino Real to Johnson Street for the two-day festival. Parking will be available in the parking plazas adjacent to Santa Cruz Avenue, on side streets surrounding the festival area, and at the Caltrain station on Merrill Street. Downtown Menlo Park offers ample bicycle parking racks spread out along Santa Cruz Avenue and adjoining streets.

Pets are not encouraged at the festival with warm weather and large crowds. For the safety, comfort, and courtesy of your pets and festival-goers, please leave your pets at home.

For festival information, call 650-325-2818 or visit the website.

Photo of aerialist at last year’s SummerFest by Robb Most (c) 2017