Atherton hosts summer concert series at Holbrook-Palmer Park

The town of Atherton is hosting a Summer Concert Series at Holbrook-Palmer Park! Bring chairs and blankets as the event will be in a grassy area.

You are welcome to bring refreshments and snacks but there will be a featured food truck for the night where you can purchase food!

The performance time is 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The concert line up is: