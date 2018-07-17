Eth-Noc-Tec Ensemble performs at Menlo Park Library on July 24

Get immersed in the stories in “PanAsia FantAsia,” a unique performance of folktales from throughout the Asian continent.

The Eth-Noh-Tec Ensemble blends theater, music, movement, and words, taking the traditional tales of Pan-Asian cultures and giving them a whole new life.

Performers Ling Lee, Mey Lee, and Radhika Rao work under the under the guidance of Eth-Noh-Tec founders Nancy Wang and Robert Kikuchi-Yngojo,carrying on a performance legacy spanning 37 years of unique storytelling throughout the Bay Area and beyond.

This program is intended for elementary-school-aged children and their adults. It is made possible thanks to generous funding by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.