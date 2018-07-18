Absurd painting an answer to Elon Musk’s absurd tweet?

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on July 18, 2018

Kate Powers, who owns the Art Ventures gallery in downtown Menlo emailed: “We are posting this on Instagram regarding Musk’s tweet [during the Thailand cave rescue] together with my favorite quote “art is the highest form of hope.”

“This is a painting by one of my artists-in-residence Uta Reinhardt, oil on canvas; title is History and Everything.

“The painting is as absurd as the tweet, and with the quote we are trying to still have hope that he would be a reasonable professional. “

