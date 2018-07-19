Spotted: Notice that Big Dish closure is delayed a week

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on July 19, 2018

Post image for Spotted: Notice that Big Dish closure is delayed a week

Dish devotees can jog/walk the Stanford hills next week. The closure is now scheduled to begin on July 28 rather than July 21.

Tagged as: Big Dish

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post: