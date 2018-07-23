Long-time M-A biology teacher and former swimming coach Rick Longyear passes away

Writes Menlo-Atherton High School principal Simone Rick-Kennel in a special edition of the school newsletter, BearNotes:

“It’s unusual to deliver sad news mid summer, however, with a heavy heart I want to let you know that beloved teacher and coach, Rick Longyear, who has been part of the M-A community for 36 years, passed away this week after a short battle with cancer. As a longtime Biology teacher, many freshmen (and possibly even some parents of freshman) learned about cells and genetics from Rick. Additionally, he coached M-A swimming for many years and worked at PAL swim meets.

“Last week, a small group of us were able to honor Rick with his induction into the M-A Athletic Hall of Fame. The image of him holding his certificate is one we can all cherish and remember as we think about his contributions to our school community. He will be honored at the M-A Athletic Hall of Fame banquet on October 13, 2018.

“Our thoughts are with his wife Sally and son CJ. Once we know the family’s wishes to honor Rick’s memory, we will pass that on to our community.”

The Daily Journal profiled Rick in May, three months after he was diagnosed with Stage 4 liver and esophagus cancer.

Photo by Simone Rick-Kennel; pictured in back row from left M-A co-athletic director Steven Kryger, good friend Paul Besse, Rick Longyear, M-A teacher Chris Rubin, M-A teacher Pam Wimberly; front row from left just retired M-A Latin teacher Madeleine Besse and co-athletic director Paul Snow