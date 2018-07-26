Good Samaritan work by Atherton Police and Menlo Fire

Atherton Police Chief Steven D. McCulley issued the following statement this morning:

“Late yesterday afternoon, Atherton Police Officers Jonathan Massagli and Jason Bollendorf stopped a vehicle at the intersection of El Camino Real and Oak Grove Avenue. The officers discovered that the driver, a 30-year-old homeless woman, had a suspended driver’s license. The officers also discovered that the driver had five children in the car, three of which were not in the proper safety restraints.

“Concerned about the safety of the children, the Atherton officers contacted Menlo Park Fire Car Seat Specialist Carol Parker for assistance. A short time later, Parker arrived with two car seats and one booster seat. Parker, with the assistance of Officers Massagli, Bollendorf, and Robbins, installed the car seats and educated the driver about the proper use of car seats and vehicle restraints.

“Unfortunately, because of her suspended license, the woman was unable to drive the car to her original destination, which was to get diapers. So the Atherton Officers and Menlo Park Fire personnel pitched in and purchased diapers and wipes from a local store. The officers then used local resources to get the woman and her children lodging for the night.

“Kudos to the Atherton PD officers and to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District Personnel for doing their jobs with compassion and empathy. Through a regional grant with SafeKids, car seats are available for those in need. Car seat appointments can be made by calling Menlo Park Fire Public Education Officer Carol Parker at 650-688-8415.”