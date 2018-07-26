Menlo Park Historical Association walking tour takes you back 100 years

On August 4, 2018, the Menlo Park Historical Association is conducting its annual Victorian Days Walking Tour, sponsored by the San Mateo County Historical Association. The Menlo Park tour is free, as are other tours, and no reservation is required — you just show up at MacArthur Park, 27 University Avenue, Palo Alto, near the University Ave Train Depot, at 11:00 am Saturday mornng, August 4.

This year, the Menlo Park tour focuses on two structures built in 1918 for Camp Fremont, one of the nation’s troop training camps for the Great War. MacArthur Park is chosen as the starting point as it was once the Y.W.C.A.’s Hostess House (pictured above), designed by Julia Morgan and constructed in downtown Menlo Park before it was bought and moved by the City of Palo Alto for its first community center. The current restaurant’s grounds also contain the area’s only Civil War monument.