Filoli hosts first Art Faire July 27-29

Filoli is hosting its first ever Art Faire July 27-29 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Among those participating is Lee Middleman, who has been profiled on InMenlo.

Lee is among 30 artists working in various mediums: glass, ceramics, photography, and painting. Sip a glass of wine while meeting new artists and other art lovers. The Filoli Art Faire will take place in the grove of the Meadow behind the historic House.

– Free with admission

– Located in the West Olive Grove next to the Pool

– Wine available for purchase by the glass

– Activity for kids

– Summer glass art exhibition in the Garden

Filoli Historic House & Garden is located at 86 Cañada Road in Woodside.

Photo of Lee Middleman pottery courtesy of the artist