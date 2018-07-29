Enrichment programs for grade schoolers continue at Menlo Park Library

Throughout the summer, the Menlo Park Library is offering weekly enrichment programs for grade schoolers (grades K-5). In addition to fascinating science and cultural presenters, the library has developed a series of hands-on craft workshops that alternate with the presentations.

All of the workshops are Tuesday from 2:00-3:30 p.m. at the Main Library. Children can drop in while materials last.

On July 31, children are invited to let their imaginations run free with open-ended multimedia art. The library will provide the poster board, markers, glue and all kinds of special materials to add to make their piece pop in 3D. There’s no wrong way to do this project!

The last workshop for this summer is scheduled for Aug. 14. There will be a slew of coloring books with designs that range from simple to pretty complicated. There are unicorns, emoji, mandalas, robot animals and more. Professional quality colored pencils to work with will be provided, and children will feel like real artists when they get to choose a colored mat to frame their work.

Weekly Summer Learning programs are also taking place at the Belle Haven Branch Library. Please check the library’s online calendar for more details.