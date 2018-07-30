National Night Out events scheduled for August 7 in Menlo Park and Atherton

National Association of Town Watch is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development and promotion of various crime prevention programs including neighborhood watch groups, law enforcement agencies, state and regional crime prevention associations, businesses, civic groups, and individuals, devoted to safer communities.

Taking place on August 7, 2018 Menlo Park National Night Out Block Parties include:

– Hamilton Park – 605 Hamilton Ave – 3:30 – 7:30 pm

– Little House – 800 Middle Ave – 5:30 – 8:30 pm

– Nash Bash – 700 block Nash Ave – 6:00 – 8:30 pm

– Willow Oaks Park – 490 Willow Rd – 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Atherton’s National Night Out event will be held at Holbrook Palmer Park at 6:00 pm. Residents are encouraged to come and have fun and use the time to discuss neighborhood issues with their local police and set neighborhood goals and Watch Programs.

Join Town staff, Atherton neighbors, & Red E. Fox for a night of food, fun, & 911 safety and education. There will be a helicopter landing at 7:30 pm.

InMenlo file photo from 2017