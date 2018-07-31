New pedestrian improvements coming to Ravenswood Avenue Caltrain crossing

On Monday, August 20, 2018, Caltrain will begin work on new pedestrian safety improvements at the Ravenswood Avenue Caltrain crossing. These include more-clearly marked pedestrian crossings with new paint striping and lettering, tactile pavement markers and guardrails and installation of upgraded pedestrian crossing gates.

Regularly scheduled construction hours will be Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm.

These improvements are part of a yearlong project at 15 rail crossings along Caltrain’s Peninsula corridor from San Francisco to San Jose. The project aims to improve pedestrian safety while discouraging motorists from stopping too close to the tracks. The project started in June 2018 and is expected to wrap up by summer 2019.

To learn more about the project, including other crossings that may affect your commute, please visit the Caltrain project website or subscribe to Caltrain’s weekly construction notices.

From Menlo Park Updates; used with permission