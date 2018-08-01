Bev Mo! burglar arrested by Menlo Park Police

At noon today, the Menlo Park Police Investigations Unit located and arrested Melvin James Williams a 58-year-old East Palo Alto resident who was wanted in connection to three burglaries of BevMo! located on El Camino Real in Menlo Park.

During the commission of the burglaries, Williams would smash the front window of the business, enter and steal numerous bottles of alcohol then flee the scene in his vehicle.

Williams is also wanted in connection with approximately five burglaries in Santa Clara County.

Williams was booked into the San Mateo County jail where he was charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of vandalism and one count of possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

The Menlo Park Police Department is asking anyone who may have information regarding this case to contact Detective Sergeant Ed Soares or the Anonymous Tip Hotline at (650) 330-6395.