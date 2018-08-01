Former Menlo Park Fire Battalion Chief’s art is featured in August at Portola Art Gallery

Paintings by artist Jerry Peters are featured in August at the Portola Art Gallery in Menlo Park in a show titled “On the Road in Nova Scotia.” There will be a reception for the artist on Saturday, Aug. 4 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

The primary paintings in this new show are done from photos taken on a three-month road trip around the U.S. and Canada in 2005. The two to three days allotted for Nova Scotia in June turned into eight days because of the abundance of photo opportunities for paintings.

Jerry’s love of painting began after retiring in 1996. He spent 30 years as a firefighter, the last 10 as a Battalion Chief in the Menlo Park Fire Protection District. His career drove his early work in acrylics, which featured fire engines, fire helmets and fire scenes.

For the past 22 years, Jerry has specialized in portraits, landscapes and still life paintings. He has a special fondness for painting old trucks and tractors in rural settings, blending the beauty of nature with the character and history of battered vehicles.

In addition to his vintage trucks, Jerry often paints from photographs taken during his travels. His work includes scenes from France, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Egypt, Greece, England and Turkey, as well as from across the U.S. and Canada. Throughout his artistic career, he has accepted numerous commissions for portraiture and landscapes.

The Portola Art Gallery is located at Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park.

“Nova Scotia Boats” (16×20″, acrylic) is one of the featured artworks in Jerry Peters’ August exhibit “On the Road in Nova Scotia” at the Portola Art Gallery.