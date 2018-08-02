Lisa Deal and family celebrate the opening of new hospice house that will serve mid-Peninsula

Atherton resident Lisa Deal, who is Chief Clinical Office of Mission Hospice and Home Care, celebrated the opening of the organization’s new hospice house in the Woodside Plaza neighborhood of Redwood City last night with her husband Bruce and daughter Annalise, which will serve mid-Peninsula towns including Menlo Park.

A hospice house is a peaceful, homelike environment specifically designed for people in the last weeks of life who need intensive, round-the-clock symptom management that cannot be provided at home. The focus is on patient comfort, as well as emotional support to help families through the bereavement process. The six-bedroom house will also offer a safety net for terminally ill patients whose caregivers need extra support.

A grant from Stanford Health Care will provide for a 24-hour registered nurse support at the hospice house. In addition to nursing staff, the care team includes a medical director, home health aides, a medical social worker, and a spiritual counselor. Volunteers provide Healing Touch, aromatherapy, massage, pet therapy, or simply visit with patients and families.

In May 2018, Mission Hospice announced a $4 million capital campaign, co-chaired by Dr. Robert Roe and Lisa, to fund the opening and start-up costs of the house. Local leaders and community partners have already invested more than $1.6 million toward the purchase of the home, as well as to provide care for patients who are underinsured or cannot afford to stay at the house.

The nonprofit continues to seek gifts from the community to raise the remaining $2.4 million, with the goal of serving patients by Fall 2018.

Gifts to the campaign will directly support local patients and families, and may be made online at or by calling 650-554-1000. More information about the hospice house campaign is available online.