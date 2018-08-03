Critical need for O blood types at Stanford Blood Center

Local residents are being asked to donate type O blood products at Stanford Blood Center to help meet the needs of local hospitals.

Because of higher than normal blood usage in the hospitals and a drop in donations over the summer, the Blood Center has a critically low inventory of both O positive and O negative blood.

“In summertime, many of our regular donors are traveling and we don’t have our high school and college blood drives to help bring in new donors,” said Stanford Blood Center Spokesperson, Loren Magaña. “Please consider making an appointment to donate at one of our centers or mobile blood drives. Now is the time, we need you.”