Menlo-Atherton’s Head Football Coach kicks off August speakers for Menlo Park Kiwanis Club

A wide variety of subjects are covered by invited speakers at Menlo Park Kiwanis Club luncheons held at Allied Arts. The public is invited to these lunches held each Tuesday at noon.

August 7: Menlo-Atherton’s Head Football Coach Adhir Ravipati (pictured) will talk about the upcoming season as well as share his passion about developing young men to be leaders in their communities. Earlier in 2018, the M-A Football Association received a $5000 grant from the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club to fund a new program developed by Ravipati to help players visit colleges and football camps in pursuit of scholarships. This effort has already resulted in scholarship offers for M-A Bear football players.

August 14: Bayana Chunga, African radio talk show host and founder of “Wings of Hope Malawi”, will share “Current Political Trends in Africa.” He will also talk about the role of independent media in the Malawian Democracy — from a previous “Wings of Hope” TV program. Since 2001, Chunga’s radio and television programs have championed the fight against HIV/AIDS, corruption and tribalism — ills that have wreaked havoc among the small south eastern country of Africa.

August 21: Lori Heathorn, All Horizons Travel, will take the audience to India in her talk. It’s one of 56 countries on all six continents that she’s visited. Her many experiences include the time she delivered mail with the postman in Outback Australia (five 5 homesteads in 12 hours on dirt tracks) and hiked to the top of a fjord in Norway.

August 28: Joyce Fredricson will bring the environment indoors when she reveals how she gets mid-grade students enthused about environmental sciences. As young students, they are shown many real-life experiments they can do in their everyday lives.

Kiwanis Club Meetings are held every Tuesday at Allied Arts Center, from 12:00 – 1:15, and the club welcomes visitors. Contact the club to attend any of the programs or for more details.