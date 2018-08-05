Spotted: Cellist playing at Cafe Borrone and raising money for refugees

Folks who chose to have breakfast at Cafe Borrone this morning were greeted with lovely music provided by a cellist who’d taken up residence outside along the windows. His sign explained his purpose:

“I’m Nicholas Loh, a rising high school senior. I’m deeply moved by the humanitarian situation in Syria. I have been in contact with a Syrian refugee, a 47-year-old widowed mother of a nine-year-old daughter. I’m raising awareness and support for her and other refugees.

“In 2007, she and her family fled to a refugee camp in Lebanon. She has no source off income. She is unable to afford treatment for her amen and hypertension.

“Your your donations will help provide medical [services] for Saliha and other Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

“Thank you.”