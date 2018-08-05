Spotted: Legendary jazz pianist Larry Vuckovich at Portola Vineyards

One of the gifts that Portola Vineyards vintner Len Lehmann gives back to the community each year is a summer series of jazz concerts. There are still tickets available for the last one featuring Charged Particles on August 19.

Sunday night featured legendary jazz pianist Larry Vuckovich, who peppered the two sets with memories of the greats he’s played with over the years.

A native of what is now known as Montenegro, he emigrated to San Francisco in 1951 while Tito controlled what was then called Yugoslavia.

Addressing the audience before the music started he said, “When I came to San Francisco there were 50 jazz clubs. Today there are none. Thank you, Len Lehmann for keeping jazz alive.”

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2018