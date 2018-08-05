Spotted: Leo Club members at their annual summer BBQ for local vets

On Friday, August 3rd, the Menlo-Atherton High School Leo Club ran their third annual Summer Barbeque for the Veterans in the Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program (HVRP) at the Veterans Affairs Center in Menlo Park. They fed 50 veterans as well as some staff members and volunteers.

The Leos worked hard throughout the past school year to raise money for their events. Their largest source of income comes from working the Stanford Concession Stands with their sponsoring Lions Club, the Peninsula Veterans Lions Club. They work as many football, basketball, and soccer games as they can muster with their busy schedules during the school year.

Photo courtesy of Leos Club; pictured left to right Anna Patrick, Amelia Kratzer, Alexandra Kogler, Lizzy Young, Kylie Wong, Nia Zisman, and Elise Kratzer