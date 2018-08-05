Update on Menlo Fire’s drone work in Redding

Menlo Park firefighters and Alameda County sheriffs will be completing their work documenting the damage and destruction caused by the Carr Fire using drones in the skies above the City of Redding today.

The Public Safety Drone Teams are using DJI UAS Platforms, all under 50 pounds, to fly half-mile grids, under 200 feet in elevation and equipped with camera’s that can capture high resolution photography and video in a panoramic 360 degree views.

“We used to use aircraft with someone taking pictures or video to bring us a far less quality — or timely product — so we could try to understand the big picture view,” said Menlo Park Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman. “Today, we can use much smaller drones in real time, to provide us with a much higher quality product that will help us gain improved situational awareness, adjust or better execute suppression or protective strategies.

“We can also provide the community, City, County, State and Federal Government with incredible high resolution aerial documentation to hopefully accelerate and simplify requests for aid, funds and the submittal of claims.”

Photo, courtesy of Menlo Fire shows Captain Chris Dennebaum with the Menlo Park Fire District’s Drone Team in Redding