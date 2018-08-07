Relay for Life Menlo Park takes place Aug. 11-12

Relay for Life is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The Menlo Park Relay will be held this weekend at Burgess Park with the opening ceremony at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 11. At that time everyone who’s been affected by cancer and who has contributed to the success of this year’s Relay will be honored.

The Survivor/Caregiver walk will start at 11:30 am. Of special note this year, Sally Longyear, widow of M-A teacher and coach Rick Longyear, who passed away recently, is raising money in his honor.

At 8:00 pm on Saturday night, there will be a luminaria ceremony with each light representing a life — a life taken by cancer, a survivor of cancer, or a support for a person still fighting the disease.

The Relay ends at 9:00 am Sunday morning, August 12. You can sign up to participate or donate online.