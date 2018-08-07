Sacred Heart Prep teacher receives OZY Educator Award

Sacred Heart Prep English teacher Dr. Lisa Harper is one of just five educators nationwide awarded the prestigious OZY Educator Award in 2018. Lisa is committed to teaching high school students how to become better writers and critical thinkers.

“I wanted to teach in a place where I could be of real service,” she said about Sacred Heart Schools, Atherton. “The beauty of teaching high school is that you get to guide and support young people as they become more thoughtful, critical readers, writers, and thinkers. The development that can take place in high school is profound and astonishing.”

Read the full story here.