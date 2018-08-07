Spotted: Good fun at National Night Out event at Willow Oaks in Menlo Park

Aimee Bolter Campbell of Dala’s Nest fame was one of the organizers of the Willow Oaks National Night out gathering in Menlo Park on Tuesday evening. She reports:

“We had about 100 people milling around over the two-hour period. The Babiarz-Scott band provided bluegrass music for everyone.

“Menlo Park Police Department K-9 unit, community service, and police staff visited and brought stickers and bracelets for the kids, Menlo Fire came with a big red truck and gave out fireman hats, and I distributed safety and CERT information to the grownups.

“It was a fun time. Lots of kids and dogs!!!”

Photos by Aimee Bolter Campbell (c) 2018