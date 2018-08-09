New chef comes to Mademoiselle Colette in downtown Menlo Park

Nicolas Agraz is the new Executive Chef at Mademoiselle Colette in downtown Menlo Park, bringing many years of experience with the renowned top chefs in Paris, namely Pierre Hermé, Christophe Michalak as well as Christophe Vasseur (chef at the bakery “Du Pain et Des Idées” that serves the restaurant Alain Ducasse at Plaza Athénée).

Leveraging his passion for amazing pastries and fine Parisian gastronomy, he plans to deliver new and amazing experiences for customers by crafting a new range of seasonal, fresh and organic products that are the trademark of Mlle Colette.

Mademoiselle Colette CEO Debora Ferrand says “I am thrilled that such a renowned French chef has joined us at a time when Mlle Colette is developing several exciting new projects, including the launch of a new Redwood City store.”