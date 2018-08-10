Menlo Park downtown Block Party set for August 16

Hosted by the City of Menlo Park and the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce, Menlo Park’s downtown Block Party is one of the community’s favorite summer events and

Set for Thursday, August 16 from 5:30 to 8:00 pm, there will be live music, kid friendly fun and free activities for all ages, inching a petting zoo, classic cars, trackless train and outdoor dining.

The headliner band is Notorious, known for playing current hits along with some classics of the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s.

OuterHalf, a San Francisco band known for their classic covers of famous Rock, R&B, and Americana songs and Blue the Band will also perform.

InMenlo file photo from 2015 block party