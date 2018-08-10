Third annual Paws for Paws benefits Menlo Park police K-9 unit

Bring your furry four-legged friends and your family members to Menlo Park’s 3rd Annual Paws for Paws Walk at Burgess Park. The event benefits the Menlo Park Police Foundation and the Menlo Park Police Department K9 Unit. It will take place on Saturday, August 25 from 8:00 am to Noon.

This is a fun-filled morning, where attendees are invited to browse local pet vendors while their four-legged friends are spoiled with samples of dog treats. Win a raffle prize by either purchasing raffle tickets or taking a lap around the park. Every lap you complete, you and your pup will receive another ticket!

Make sure to stick around after the walk to watch exciting K9 demonstrations by Menlo Park’s finest. Then grab yourself a bite to eat at one of the local food trucks.

Enjoy:

– Dog walk for additional raffle tickets

– Doga (doggy yoga)

– Face painting for kids

– Photo booth

– Outdoor family movie

– Puppaccinos and other treats

– Pet training Q & A

– Ask a veterinarian

– Pet vendors

– Bounce house for kids

Admission:

Event attendance is free, but entrance in the dog walk requires a ticket purchase.

Tickets purchased in advance are $25 and cover walk attendance for a canine and four human family members. Tickets sold at the door are $30. All registrations include a goodie bag, one raffle ticket and an event souvenir for your doggie.

Participant responsibility: by attending this event, I agree to

1. To keep my pet on 6-foot or less leash at all times

2. To assume responsibility for my and my pet’s actions

3. To leave if asked by a staff member

4. That my pet(s) has/have all appropriate vaccinations

5. To scoop my dog’s waste