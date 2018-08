Amazing sunflowers grace one Menlo Park backyard

The sunflowers planted by Menlo Park resident Robin Tobias are again providing cheer for her and everyone else that sees them. She emails:

“I planted more than past years, 140 or so, an estimate because I got dizzy counting!

“My favorites are still the little Teddy Bears, that grow into bright yellow pom poms! But the evening suns are also beautiful — deep reds and browns, and beautiful to watch as they unfold.

“These sunflowers continue to bring so much happiness to my summer days! I’ve only been stung by one bee so far, as I love getting up close, and so do they.”

Photos by Robin Tobias (c) 2018