Saturday’s Facebook Festival had an island vibe theme

Saturday’s Facebook Festival theme was “Celebrate Summer with Island Vibes & Reggae Beats!”

Attendees enjoyed a free kids’ zone; roots and island culture; summer drinks and street food tasting for charity (100% of sales to local nonprofit); farmers’ market; art, music and cultural performances; Ferris Wheel; and live music from Rafa, Audiodub & China Cats.



Proceeds benefited local environmental and sustainability organizations.

Summer intern/InMenlo contributing photographer Lena Kalotihos was there to capture the action.